State officials said Thursday they anticipate doubling the capacity of COVID-19 tests by early next week.
But many people may not need one.
Piedmont Healthcare, parent company of Piedmont Walton Hospital, said testing is being completed with a physician order for patients who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
If you have not traveled to a Level 3 country, do not have knowledge of having come into contact with a diagnosed case of COVID-19 and are not showing symptoms consistent with the illness, there is no clinical reason for testing.
If you are unsure if you meet the criteria for testing, call 866-460-1119 weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Piedmont said the “large majority” of patients with flu-like symptoms still may not need testing for the coronavirus.
“There are many reasons why someone may have fever, cough or shortness of breath,” Piedmont Healthcare said in a statement. “A health care professional should rule out other reasons for your symptoms before you are tested. Patients with mild symptoms should self-isolate at home.”
Georgia had 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health. One person had died, a 67-year-old man with undisclosed underlying health issues.
No cases had been reported in Walton County, although two were reported in neighboring Gwinnett County.