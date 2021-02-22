LAS VEGAS — A Monroe, Georgia, man was charged with conspiracy to distribute nearly 75 pounds of methamphetamine.
Jaquavius Trishun Powell, 26, made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.
Prosecutors said Powell was traveling across the country with the drugs in a commercial vehicle. The Nevada Highway Patrol stopped him on Feb. 15 for towing an unregistered, enclosed trailer, on Interstate 15 northbound in Las Vegas.
Powell told troopers he and a passenger were traveling without a load from San Diego to Monroe, but during an inspection, troopers recovered about 74 pounds of methamphetamine.
Powell also allegedly had a firearm in a bag in the trailer, and the passenger concealed a firearm under the rear passenger seat. The passenger was not identified in a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Nevada District.
The U.S. attorney’s office said Powell had his first court appearance before federal Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 4.
If convicted, Powell faces at least 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence.
