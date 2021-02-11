Lois Dalton Hudgins, 84, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1936, in Walton County to the late Edgar Dalton and the late Bertha Murrell Dalton.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Elbert Hudgins Sr., and sisters, Christine Garmon, Eloise Hood, Jeanette Sargent and Sara Handley.
Lois enjoyed a wonderful marriage to Thomas for 51 years. She was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church in Monroe. Lois retired as assistant vice president at National Bank of Walton County after more than 25 years of service. She was a loving daughter, sister, niece, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who often went by the nickname “Neene.”
She loved to spend summers on Lake Sinclair. Lois lived off Walton Road for more than 55 years, then retired to Great Oaks Senior Living in 2015 with her partner in crime, Billy Malcom. She loved God, her family and cooking a big country meal for her family every Sunday.
Surviving members of Mrs. Hudgins’ family are her daughter, Pam Alford; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Kim Hudgins Jr.; niece/sister, Evelyn Harrison; grandchildren, Chad and Jessica Hudgins and Ashly and Dustin Barber; great grandchildren, Ella, Conner, Emma, Dalton.
Graveside services began at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Rest Haven Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Conner officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
