MONROE, Ga. — Walton County will be under the season's first frost advisory Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City said temperatures in north and middle Georgia could fall as low as 34 degrees, resulting in frost formation.
The advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday. It covers metro Atlanta, Columbus, Macon and Rome, including Walton and surrounding counties.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for portions of NE Georgia tonight with temps expected to fall to around 30 degrees. A Frost Advisory has also been issued for north and much of central Georgia. Temps in the mid 30s with clear skies and light winds could lead to areas of frost. pic.twitter.com/l2l8t2Ijej— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) November 2, 2020
Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
