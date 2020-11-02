MONROE, Ga. — Walton County will be under the season's first frost advisory Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City said temperatures in north and middle Georgia could fall as low as 34 degrees, resulting in frost formation.

The advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday. It covers metro Atlanta, Columbus, Macon and Rome, including Walton and surrounding counties.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

