Revenues from Walton County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax have leapt forward in the past two years.
Collections increased 17.3% in 2019 to total $13.4 million, according to numbers from Georgia Department of Revenue. 2018 saw $11.4 million collected, an 11.5% bump from 2017.
The 2019 increase is the largest among surrounding counties. Newton’s grew 14.1%, Barrow 10.9%, Morgan 10.4%, Gwinnett 5.6%, Rockdale 5% and Oconee dropped 0.8%.
Monroe City Administrator Logan Propes made note of the numbers at the city council’s work “That tells me two things. One, we’ve got more people shopping at home here in Walton County and Monroe, and two, there are far more visitors coming from surrounding counties and spending money in Monroe and Walton County,” he said.
Shane Short, the executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County, attributed the rosy numbers to an even rosier economy.
“My thoughts is the increase is simply due to the economic growth across the country. With the unemployment rates so low, people are working, often overtime, and businesses are thriving resulting in people spending more money,” he said.
He and Propes also mentioned the changes in Georgia tax law that require online retailers with at least $250,000 in sales or 200 individual sales a year with increasing SPLOST revenues around the state.
Voters approved the county’s fourth SPLOST in 2018 by 59%. The 1% sales tax on everything sold in Walton County is distributed to each government based on population. It’s then used for capital projects, like transportation improvements.
This SPLOST will run until 2023. It’s expected to raise about $60 million in that time frame, but is on track to exceed that amount after one year.
