After a decade as a member of the Georgia High School Association, George Walton Academy has had enough.
The Monroe private school announced Thursday that it would be leaving the GHSA to return to the Georgia Independent School Association.
“Over the last several months, representatives from independent schools throughout the state of Georgia have been meeting to discuss the changing landscape of GHSA,” GWA athletic director Mark Whitley said in a press release from the school. “Recent GHSA decisions, including the implementation of smaller attendance zones two weeks prior to the start of this school year, have negatively impacted many athletic programs.”
GWA is the latest school to announce a move to the GISA. Six private schools announced last week they would be returning to the GISA from GHSA. First Presbyterian, Tattnall Square, Stratford Academy and Mount de Sales, Strong Rock Christian and Deerfield-Windsor were previous GISA members who have elected to return after spending time in the GHSA.
“As we have been meeting with leaders from other schools, we’ve discussed how to ensure our student-athletes have the best possible athletic league structure and representation to provide maximum opportunities for them to benefit from their athletic experience,” Head of School Gary Hobbs said in the release. “Several other schools have already made the move and our board agreed with us that the time is right for GWA to make this transition, too. First and foremost, this transition prioritizes GWA student-athletes. Their best interest is at the heart of every discussion and decision made by GWA leadership.”
Much of the exodus in in response to many of the GHSA’s recent moves regarding private schools in its association. The GHSA board of trustees recently approved a 3.0 multiplier for the upcoming reclassification cycle which counts out of zone students multiple times when determining a school’s final Full Time Equivalency student total. The GHSA uses the attendance zone of the public school in which the private school resides as the marker for what is considered an out of zone student since private schools do not have defined attendance zones.
The departures leaves the GHSA with 29 football-playing private schools in Class A for 2022-23. The number playing this season is 37. GISA had just 27 football-playing schools this season across its two classifications.
On Thursday, Holy Innocents’ and Trinity Christian were approved to play up in GHSA’s Class AAAA starting next year while Aquinas was approved to move up to Class AA.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Heritage of Newnan and Pacelli have indicated intentions to join GISA but have made no public announcement.
