MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County Board of Education has been recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association as an Exemplary School Board for the fifth time since 2015.
This year, only 58 of the 180 school boards in Georgia were recognized as exemplary at the annual GSBA conference.
“I commend our board members for collectively achieving the state’s highest level of board governance and recognition for the fifth time,” Superintendent Nathan Franklin said.
“Their dedication to operating at the most efficient level is evident in the amount of time and energy they put in to reach this level of governance. Their commitment to doing what is best for our students and families is steadfast and it is a true honor to serve at the pleasure of our exemplary Board.”
The Georgia Board of Education developed state standards for governance that formed the foundation for GSBA’s tiered awards and recognition program. The program provides additional ways for school boards to increase their effectiveness. Exemplary status is the highest level of distinction and requires boards to meet several criteria, such as providing evidence of a system strategic plan, demonstrating accreditation compliance and exceeding the minimum training requirements.
Each year, since the inception of GSBA’s awards and recognition program, the Walton County Board of Education has received the highest level of recognition possible.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to serve our community as a member of the Walton County Board of Education,” board Chairwoman Diane Turner said.
“Our team strives to continually make decisions that positively impact the lives of our students, staff and families. Achieving the highest level of recognition awarded by GSBA shows that our Board is committed to good school board governance and leadership in order to meet the needs of our community and advance student learning and achievement.”
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership. In 1998, GSBA was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.
