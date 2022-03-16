The suspect in a shooting death from an Oconee County gas station robbery has been arrested, almost a year to the day after the crime shocked the community.

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Nasir Crumpton has been identified as the suspect after ballistics from the scene matched a case in his home of Philadelphia.

“It’s a great relief to finally have the suspect in custody,” Oconee County Sheriff James A. Hale Jr. said in a statement Wednesday.

“For the past year, Oconee County investigators along with our state, federal and local law enforcement partners have tirelessly worked this difficult case. Although challenging, we were always confident we would find the person responsible for this senseless murder.”

Elijah James Wood, 23, was shot while working at the RaceTrac on Macon Highway at Hog Mountain Road, just outside Watkinsville, on March 19, 2021.

A customer walked in the store at about 1:40 a.m. and found Wood injured from a gunshot. Medical personnel responded but were unable to save him.

Surveillance footage revealed a person dressed in all-black clothing and a face mask, plus yellow and black gloves holding a pistol.

A reward was set first at $10,000 and eventually raised to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. The U.S. attorney’s office in Macon said the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office received thousands of tips with 51 people of interest investigated and more than 20 search warrants executed.

Hale said his office received information last month through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after a search of a national database revealed a match of shell casings from the gas station and a Philadelphia crime scene.

Ahkil Crumpton Ahkil Crumpton played football at the University of Georgia from 2017-18. He was identified as the suspect in the 2021 shooting death of a cle…

Crumpton played football for the Bulldogs in 2017-18 and was a student at UGA until 2021, Hale said.

The sheriff said that knowledge “led to a more in-depth investigation,” which resulted in an arrest warrant for Crumpton.

“For the past year, we have seen the pain, agony and frustrations this murder has brought to Elijah’s family, friends and to our community,” Hale said.

“We all know this arrest will not bring Elijah back, but we hope his family, friends and this community can now begin the healing process. We also know that the fight is not over. We must now successfully prosecute the case in a court of law.”

Hale said the investigation remains active and anyone with information may call the Sheriff’s Office at 706-769-3945.