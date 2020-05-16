The man and woman found fatally shot on Thurman Baccus Road were transient and hadn’t been in Walton County long.
James Robert Evans, 27, and 32-year-old Jaymie Whitlock were found having been shot in the roadway at about 6 a.m. Friday. Paramedics were called to the scene, but Evans and Whitlock were pronounced dead.
Social Circle police responded and called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
“They have been described to us as transients in recent months, and we know from our work that they were staying in Walton County for the last several days at least,” GBI public affairs director Nelly Miles said Saturday.
Evans is believed to have connections to Hoschton in the past, and it’s believed Whitlock might have had ties to Gainesville.
Miles also confirmed the case “appears to be an isolated incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Social Circle police Investigator Michael Jett at 770-464-5906 or the GBI at 800-597-8477.