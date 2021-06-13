MONROE, Ga. — Dr. Diondra Atoyebi knows what people think about when they hear the words “mental health.”
“It’s very taboo,” Atoyebi said. “People think they’ll be labeled as crazy if they talk about their mental health. They think unless they’re hearing voices or something it’s not something they need to think about.”
But Atoyebi, a family medicine physician at Piedmont Walton, said mental health is an important topic for everyone to address, especially in the wake of the unnatural pressures brought on by the pandemic.
“I discuss mental health with at least 95% of my patients,” Atoyebi said. “It affects everyone independent of race, class, income, sex or anything else. It’s an integral part of our well-being.”
At noon Tuesday, Atoyebi will be discussing the issue at the latest Virtual Lunch and Learn, hosted by the Walton County Chamber of Commerce and Piedmont Walton.
The session, titled “Depression and Mental Health,” will allow Atoyebi to address what she sees as a vital issue with a larger group as she discusses the need to address this need alongside physical ailments.
“It’s not an isolated issue,” she said. “Mental health affects physical health. It affects everything.”
Bodily functions such as blood pressure, digestion and more can experience fluctuations based on changing mental health, whether it’s full-blown depression, chronic anxiety or just a temporary burst of mental pressure brought on by outside circumstances.
Such an outside force come to the forefront last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Atoyebi said definitely had an effect on the mental health of many of her patients.
“The stress of educating at home, of dealing with childcare, of handling anxiety and isolation, it hit everyone at all different ages,” she said. “We saw it across the board.”
Atoyebi said her Lunch and Learn event will focus on how to address such issues and what to do next, from coping strategies to medical treatments. It’s an issue that will hit almost everyone in some way, she said.
“If you’ve never experienced this, chances are someone you know has,” Atoyebi said. “We need to get more comfortable talking about it, because community is a big part of this. It’s all part of day-to-day life. I’m excited to have this discussion.”
To register for the online talk, visit waltonchamber.org/events to sign up and received a Zoom invitation to the Tuesday lecture.
