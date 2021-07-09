The Walton Tribune is pleased to announce its annual Athlete of the Year award for all sports in the 2020-21 school year.
This year’s Athlete of the Year is George Walton fireball pitcher Taylor Tinsley.
Tinsley is the No. 1 overall pitcher in America for the class of 2022. She finished her junior year with an eye popping 226 strikeouts, a 13-2 record and a 0.28 ERA in 99 innings. Tinsley also helped herself at the plate, batting .257 with 18 hits, 12 RBIs and one home run. Her dominance in the circle helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to a Region 8-A Private title. Tinsley was also named first team All-State for Class A-Private as well.
“Taylor is a tremendous athlete to have as a part of the program. Everyone sees the on field results — the eye-popping strikeout total, the ERA, etc — but behind the scenes she’s just as valuable,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Kathrine Meeks said. “She works hard, she’s a great teammate, and always brings such great energy and mental edge to the game. She also takes care of business in the classroom. From a coaching perspective, Taylor has been exactly the type of student athlete that you want coming through your program, and everyone at GWA couldn’t be more proud.”
Lady Dawgs assistant coach Todd Shelnutt echoed those sentiments.
“Taylor has meant a lot to our softball program. Her talent speaks for itself but her work ethic, team first attitude and Bulldog mentality makes her the player she is,” Shelnutt said. “It has been fun to watch her growth over the past three years and I can’t wait to watch her success at the next level.”
Tinsley has been named The Tribune’s softball Player of the Year two years running, first as a sophomore in 2019 when she recorded 214 strikeouts including 21 against Tattnall Square Academy during the state championship tournament in Columbus. Tinsley and the Lady Bulldogs finished third in Class A-Private that season.
“It was a midnight game, and we were playing down in Columbus (Georgia),” Tinsley said of the game against Tattnall to Flo Softball for a profile on her before the 2020 season. “It was a back-and-forth battle. We would hit their pitcher, they would get some hits off me, but I would strike some girls out and we’d get out of it. That was probably the most exciting game of my life.”
Tinsley is still uncommitted heading into her senior season, but that doesn’t mean college programs aren’t chomping at the bit to try and get her to sign. To date, Tinsley has multiple college offers including ones from Florida State, Florida, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, UCLA, Arkansas and recently crowned women’s college world series champion Oklahoma. According to her dad, Tinsley will make her decision before Thanksgiving.
“Potential student athletes get five official visits and she’s going to take those visits before making a decision,” Keith Tinsley said.
Beginning with the inaugural selection in 2019, The Tribune names an overall Player of the Year across all sports ranging from football to track and field during the first week of July. The Player of the Year is chosen by a panel consisting of of Tribune Sports Editor Brett Fowler, Tribune Proprietor Patrick Graham and Tribune Publisher David Clemons.
