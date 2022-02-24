LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a double homicide near Loganville.
The Police Department’s Homicide Unit was on the scene at a home on Bay Crest Court in unincorporated Loganville on Thursday morning.
That’s off Ozora Road in the Grayson area.
The Crime Scene Unit was requested.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said two victims were reported. Their ages were not immediately available.
