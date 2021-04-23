MONROE, Ga. — The Monroe City Council promoted Battalion Chief Andrew Dykes to lead the Monroe Fire Department.
After interviewing four finalists who were selected in a national search, the City Council voted to offer the job to Dykes. He accepted and begins the job Friday.
Councilman David Dickinson made the motion to offer the position to Dykes, and it passed unanimously, according to City Administrator Logan Propes.
Dykes will succeed Bill Owens, who was let go last year. Since then, Dykes and fellow Battalion Chiefs Jack Armstrong and Joe Page have led the department.
A Social Circle resident, Dykes has 16 years with the department, 12 of them as an officer.
Dykes manages the B shift, and along with two other battalion chiefs has helped lead the department since Owens left.
He oversaw the Insurance Services Office evaluation of the city’s fire protection rating last year, with Monroe retaining a Class 3 status. Dykes has managed hydrant testing and maintenance, written grants and had oversight of shift activities and assignments.
Dykes joined the department in 2007 as a firefighter. He also is an instructor at the Georgia Institute of EMS in Covington, and from 2009-16 was an adjunct faculty member at Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Covington in the public safety and security department. He also has taught future paramedics at the Athens Technical College Walton County Campus.
He worked with the Monroe and Social Circle fire departments, and Walton County Fire Rescue, in the past.
Dykes has an associate degree from West Georgia Technical College, a bachelor’s degree from Western Carolina University and master’s degrees from Jacksonville State University and Valdosta State University.
Other finalists included Denny Chatel, deputy fire chief of the Fire/EMS Department of Prince George’s County, Maryland; Greg Rucker, a Monroe resident who is an assistant chief with DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Services; and Antonio Webb, the deputy chief of the aviation fire division at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.