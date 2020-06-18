LOGANVILLE, Ga. — An employee of Chick-fil-A in Loganville tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a thorough cleaning of the restaurant.
The company confirmed the worker’s diagnosis Thursday in a statement to The Walton Tribune: “Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Member and Guests. After learning that a Team Member at Chick-fil-A Loganville was diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant initiated the response protocol and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant.
“Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”
Dining rooms at all Chick-fil-A restaurants closed the week of March 16, but drive-thrus have remained open. Employees wear masks, and the company has installed outdoor handwashing stations.
Gov. Brian Kemp has moved in recent weeks to ease restrictions on businesses and other gathering places during the pandemic. As of Tuesday, there is no limit on restaurant gatherings. However, restaurants must allow 6 feet of space between groups.
Georgia passed 60,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. As of 3 p.m. there were 60,030 cases with 2,575 deaths. More than 9,500 people had been hospitalized since the illness reached the state in early March.
Walton County has seen 335 confirmed cases with 25 deaths. The illness has required 55 people here to be hospitalized.
The Loganville Chick-fil-A at 4321 Atlanta Highway is within a mile of the Gwinnett County line. With a population about 10 times more than that of Walton County, Gwinnett has seen more than 5,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 158 deaths.
