The number of Georgians affected by the COVID-19 illness has passed a brutal milestone: More than 10,000 residents of the state have been infected.
In its 7 p.m. Wednesday report, the Georgia Department of Public Health said 10,189 people have contracted COVID-19.
Of those, 2,082 have been hospitalized, and 369 have died. That’s a mortality rate of 3.62%.
In Walton County, the number of affected residents has increased to 27. Two people, men in their mid-70s, have died. It remains unknown if either had an underlying health condition.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended a shelter-in-place order for the state — with exceptions for “essential” businesses — through the end of April. He earlier halted school for the remainder of the academic year, although distance learning remains ongoing.