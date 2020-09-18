LOGANVILLE — The host Red Devils had their chances to knock off one of the largest schools in the state, but fell just short to Forsyth Central in a 14-7 nonregion high school football loss on Senior Night.
The Bulldogs scratched first on Bronson Landreth’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Noah Chol.
Fabian Martinez kicked it to 7-0.
Loganville, making its home debut, had a chance to knot the game in the second quarter.
The Red Devils junior Avery Hamilton ran for 35 yards as Loganville was driving, but FC intercepted a Tanner Greene pass to end the threat.
Loganville drove again late in the second quarter, but Greene’s last pass of the drive went in and out of the hands of a receiver.
Forsyth Central extended its lead in the third quarter with a 72-yard drive. Landreth and Peyton Streko ground it out, leading to a 4-yard TD run by Patrick Haertel.
Loganville scored early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Hamilton. That capped a 90-yard drive; Hamilton ran for nearly 60 of them.
Devin Pugh’s point-after kick cut it to 14-7.
Two major penalties on the Loganville defense during a late Forsyth drive helped the Bulldogs reach the 3-yard line before time expired.
Loganville (1-1) plays another Class 7A next week when the Red Devils welcome Parkview.
