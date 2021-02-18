ATHENS, Ga. — A man who ran from police was killed after being shot by police.
Athens-Clarke County officers tried to stop a vehicle stolen from Jackson County at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday. As officers followed the vehicle, it left the roadway in the area of Newton Bridge Road and Fritz Mar Lane and one man fled into the woods.
Officers established a perimeter and began to negotiate with him to coax his surrender. At one point, police said, he advanced toward officers in a threatening manner with his hand concealed under his shirt and referenced having a gun.
Officers used “less lethal munitions,” police Lt. Shaun Barnett said in a statement, but they didn’t stop the suspect. That’s when several officers fired their guns, striking the man.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity has not been released, pending notification of relatives.
No officers were injured, and the Police Department called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The GBI has responded to an OIS at the request of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Agents are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/5POnQnz4zB— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) February 18, 2021
The involved officers were placed on administrative duties pending a review of the case.
Any witnesses are asked to call the GBI at 706-552-2309.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.