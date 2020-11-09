SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A man died after being chased by police.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of 43-year-old Seneca Williams early Saturday.
At about 2 a.m., Social Circle police officers investigated an apparent hit-and-run crash and approached Williams, whom they believed to be responsible.
A GBI news release said police knew Williams faced warrants for his arrest.
He allegedly fled on foot and officers used a Taser to try and stop him. The GBI said Williams refused to follow officers’ commands and resisted them, continuing to run.
At about 7:30 p.m., a citizen found Williams’ body behind a home. A Tribune reader said that happened on Sweetgum Street.
Social Circle police contacted the GBI in Athens to investigate. Williams’ body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab and an autopsy was pending Monday morning.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information may contact the GBI at 800-597-8477.
