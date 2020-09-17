SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Facebook is looking to expand its Newton Data Center with three new buildings.
Facebook broke ground on its Newton Data Center in 2018 as part of a commitment to the region’s Joint Development Authority, including Newton, Jasper, Morgan and Walton counties.
Facebook is announcing Thursday that it is strengthening that commitment with the addition of the three new buildings — nearly 1.5 million square feet in total —to the Newton Data Center at Stanton Springs.
Once completed, this data center will represent an investment of more than $1 billion and will support more than 200 jobs.
Facebook has a goal of supporting its global operations with 100% renewable energy, including the Newton Data Center. As of now, it has enabled six new solar projects for a total of 435 megawatts. In turn, these new renewable energy projects are generating more than 2,500 construction jobs.
The company's investment in the community goes beyond its physical buildings. In the spring of 2020, it provided nearly $1.5 million in grants to local schools, nonprofits and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week Facebook also launched its Community Action Grants program, which supports projects that meet community needs by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off, or improving local STEM education. Schools and nonprofit organizations in Newton, Jasper, Morgan and Walton counties are eligible to apply. For more information, visit facebook.com/newtondatacenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.