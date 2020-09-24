MONROE, Ga. — Two football players at George Walton Academy have tested positive for COVID-19, scrapping the team’s plans to play Friday night.
GWA already lost its scheduled home game, a nonregion tilt against Union County. In its place, Copper Basin of Copperhill, Tennessee, was scheduled this week to visit Don Williams Stadium.
Now, though, the Bulldogs likely won’t play any earlier than their home game against Mount Vernon on Oct. 9.
“The health and safety of our students and community are always the top priorities at GWA,” Head of School Dan Dolan said.
Dolan said school officials are heeding medical experts’ advice in pausing football activities after two football players tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Union County High School of Blairsville had canceled the game at GWA due to quarantine efforts. GWA athletic department officials scrambled to find Copper Basin, but now that game is off too.
Dolan said GWA is working to reschedule its Oct. 2 game at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula. That would mean the Bulldogs would go nearly a month since their last game, a Sept. 11 victory at Stratford Academy.
“The affected students will be able to continue their schoolwork through our digital program and we wish those who are symptomatic a speedy recovery,” Dolan said in a statement. “We look forward to their return to the classroom and playing field soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.