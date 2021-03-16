With the conclusion of basketball season, The Walton Tribune is pleased to announce its 2020-21 All-County basketball team.
The 2020-21 basketball season was night and day for the boys and girls teams in the county. It was more of an up year on the boys side, while many of the girls teams took a slight downturn sans for a historic run by the Loganville girls team and a small resurgence of the Walnut Grove girls. Seven local teams, four of which were boys teams, made the state playoffs.
Leading the boys and girls all-county teams are Social Circle boys coach Taylor Jackson and Loganville girls coach John Zorn as Boys and Girls Coaches of the Year.
Jackson, in his third season at the helm, led the Redskins to a 17-10 record, an appearance in the Georgia High School Association’s Class A-Public Sweet 16 and a No. 9 ranking in the Sandy’s Spiel final poll.
Zorn’s squad was hands down the best girls team in the county in 2020-21 and arguable one of the best teams in the state. The Lady Devils finished with a 26-4 record and a trip to the Elite Eight of the Class AAAAA state playoffs. Loganville also won its first region title in 21 years and finished with a No. 6 ranking in the Sandy’s Spiel final poll.
Pivotal to the Lady Devils success on the hard wood this season were The Tribune’s girls Co-Players of the Year Sydney Bolden and Janae Charles.
Bolden led the Lady Devils in scoring with 13 points per game while Charles wasn’t far behind with 11.2 points per game. Charles also led the Lady Devils with 8.1 rebound per game.
Charles received Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year honors, but it was Bolden who helped lead the way during Loganville’s playoff run. Bolden put up 22 points in the Lady Devils’ 44-42 loss to Griffin in the Elite Eight, 16 points during the Sweet 16 win over Maynard Jackson in the Sweet 16 and 14 points in the opening round run over Decatur.
Monroe Area’s Derrick Brown is being named The Tribune’s Boys Player of the year. The senior finished the season with 19.3 points per game, which led the county, and averaged nine rebounds per game.
First team selections for the boys include Social Circle’s Tyrhell Branch, Walnut Grove’s Cam Lee, Loganville’s Chris Dorbor, Social Circle’s KJ Reid and George Walton’s Noah Hicks and Kennedy Johnson.
Second team selections for the boys include Loganville Christian’s Larry Kennedy, Monroe Area’s Damarion Whitner, Loganville’s Nhine Wills, Social Circle Cam Gaither and Walnut Grove’s Shawn Walker and Demyron Williams.
Honorable mention selections for the boys include Social Circle’s Amarion Russell and A.J. Vinson, Loganville’s Thomas Grayson and Cooper Rubio, George Walton’s Chase Jocelyn and Reese Gelsthorpe and Monroe Area’s Trayvon Thomas.
First team selections for the girls include Loganville’s Rose Bone, Emaya Lewis and Jailin Herbert, Social Circle’s Taylor Favors and Walnut Grove’s Chassidy King.
Second team selections for the girls include Walnut Grove’s Bella Delullo and Kizzy Harris, Loganville’s Jailyn Baker, George Walton’s Hannah McDonel and Marnie Couch and Social Circle’s Tara Poole.
The Tribune’s All-County basketball teams are selected by a panel consisting of Tribune sports editor Brett Fowler, correspondent David Johnson, correspondent Greg Yarman, correspondent Chris Bridges, editor and publisher David Clemons and proprietor Patrick Graham.
