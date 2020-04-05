MONROE, Ga. — Walton County has suffered its first death of a resident from the COVID-19 illness.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported the death at noon Sunday in its twice-daily report.
The victim was a 75-year-old man. It was unknown if he had underlying health conditions, and it also was not known which town he called home.
Sydney Walker, communications specialist for Piedmont Walton Hospital, said she could not confirm or deny if the patient died at the Monroe facility.
“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia, Piedmont’s hospitals have had patients pass away as a result of COVID-19. Having said that, Piedmont Healthcare’s longstanding policy is not to provide updates on the status of patients,” she said.
“Moving forward, out of respect for the families involved and in line with our interpretation of the federal health privacy law HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), Piedmont will not confirm the deaths of any patients that result from COVID-19, just as it would not do so for any other cause of death.”
The death toll in the state rose to 211. There were 6,647 overall cases in Georgia, with 1,283 requiring hospitalization.