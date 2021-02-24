Rep. Jody Hice of Greensboro will take phone calls from constituents during a telephone town hall meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The meeting was announced only about a half hour before it was to begin. The meeting will take place from 5:45 until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
“While I enjoy hosting events with constituents while in Georgia, I deeply value the opportunity to speak with folks back home while I’m here in Washington through my telephone town halls,” Hice said.
“These town halls offer a convenient way for families to participate in the political process and share their concerns directly with me from the comfort of their own homes. From immigration reform to ensuring our national security, I always appreciate the chance to update you on where things stand in Congress and on the home front.”
Residents may sign up to participate and submit questions by calling Hice’s Washington office at 202-225-4101, or by calling 833-946-1544.
