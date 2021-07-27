MONROE, Ga. — Students in the Walton County schools won’t be required to wear masks when they go back to classrooms next week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta called for universal masking for all teachers, staff members and students in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
But spokeswoman Callen Moore said the Walton County School District doesn’t plan to follow the guidelines when classes begin Aug. 3.
“At this time, masks will continue to be optional for students and staff,” Moore said Tuesday afternoon.
She said the district would provide disposable masks upon requests for students and on buses.
The CDC recommended Tuesday that vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in certain circumstances as the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus rages.
The agency advised that vaccinated people who live in high-transmission places wear masks in indoor public spaces, according to three people familiar with the guidance. It also recommended that vaccinated people with vulnerable household members, including young children and those who are immunocompromised, wear masks indoors in public spaces.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the changes were spurred by “worrisome” new data showing that vaccinated and unvaccinated people infected by the delta variant carry viral loads that “are actually quite similar.”
That suggests that some vaccinated people “may be contagious and spread the virus to others” even though they are unlikely to become severely ill because of the vaccines’ protection. Such transmission did not happen in any significant way with earlier strains.
As of Tuesday, Walton County has seen 102 new cases of COVID-19. The average in the past week is 9.4 new cases per day; the county was below one new case per day as recently as July 1.
The peak seven-day average number of new cases in the county was just under 98 on Jan. 4.
In all, there have been more than 8,300 cases of COVID-19 in Walton County with 242 confirmed deaths and 24 probable deaths since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.
Georgia has seen more than 924,000 cases and 18,680 deaths.
