MONROE, Ga. — Roy Nunnally Roberts Sr., the longtime chairman of the Walton County Republican Party, died Wednesday morning.
He was 81.
Funeral arrangements were not yet announced.
Roberts was proud to call Walton “the most Republican county in Georgia.” His family’s farm was the home to an annual barbecue that drew hundreds of party faithful — and the politicians who hoped to curry their favor.
“All of you coming out in Walton County … this is what it’s all about,” then-Gov. Sonny Perdue said at the 2006 barbecue.
Perdue’s successor, Nathan Deal, called it “probably one of the greatest gatherings in the state of Georgia for the Republican Party” in 2012.
Sen. Johnny Isakson in 2014 said Roy and Suzanne Roberts “are really an institution in Walton County.”
A year later, the then-senator said, “There is no better grassroots event, there is no better leader of a grassroots event, I know of, than this barbecue and Roy Roberts.”
The barbecue that year even brought a White House hopeful, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who proved to be the last Republican in the 2016 race before dropping out as Donald Trump grasped the nomination and eventually the presidency.
A rally days before Christmas 2020, to shore up support for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, even drew Ivanka Trump, although she had to back out when the event was rescheduled due to last-minute votes on Capitol Hill.
Roberts grew up in the area. His grandfather Roy Nunnally owned the Nunnally Lumber Co. in Monroe.
Roberts graduated from Northside High School in Atlanta then went to the University of Kentucky, where he played basketball under the legendary coach Adolph Rupp.
Roberts was an Academic All-SEC selection in 1961-62, his junior year, and a team captain as a senior. Despite Roberts being undersized, Wildcat All-American Billy Ray Lickert would say his teammate was the toughest player he ever faced.
After graduating from UK with honors, Roberts came home to work in the family business and on the Hereford cattle farm.
He lost bids for state General Assembly from Walton and Morgan counties in 1968 and 1972. Years later, he told The Walton Tribune, “I decided I’d rather be a kingmaker than a king.” He got involved in party politics as Walton County and Georgia shifted from decades of Democratic control and became more Republican — first with Barry Goldwater’s run against Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 and cemented two decades later as Ronald Reagan led a political revolution.
At the same time, Roberts helped to start George Walton Academy. He was one of the “Dirty Dozen,” the 12 founding trustees of the private school that opened in Good Hope in 1969. Roberts later coached the basketball team to two state championships, and his son Roy Roberts Jr. now is chairman of the GWA board of trustees.
Roberts also was active as a tennis player for many years.
Roberts served on the Walton County Board of Commissioners from 1997-2000. He ran for chairman of the Board of Commissioners in 2000, falling short in the Republican primary to Kevin Little, who went on to lead for 20 years.
In March 2001, Roberts won the office of chairman of the county Republican Party. At the time, the party’s attendance had dwindled to only a handful each month.
“The people who came to support me have been Republicans in this county for many, many years, people like Dick Hester, Charles Henson, Norma Billingsley and Matt Thompson,” Roberts told The Tribune at the time.
He said the party needed “to be appealing to more and more Walton Countians. In that regard I think I’m a lot like George W. Bush in being a uniter and not a divider.”
Perdue appointed Roberts to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association in 2011, and he remained on the group with oversight of the park until his death.
Roberts remained active with the Walton County GOP into this year. The party played host to Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp, close family friends, in January.
And while Democrats saw major gains in Georgia in 2020, Walton County has remained a GOP stronghold. Republican candidates routinely get more than 70% of the vote locally. All four constitutional officers are Republicans, as are all seven members of the Board of Commissioners and six of seven members of the county school board.
All four members of the county’s legislative delegation also are Republicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.