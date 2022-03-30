CAMPTON, Ga. — A woman was found dead in a car that ran off the highway and struck several trees late Tuesday night.
Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the one-vehicle crash at about 11:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Highway 11 Northwest. That’s about 6 miles north of downtown Monroe.
Assistant Chief Craig League said the car left the roadway and hit several trees in the woods. A nearby resident heard the impact and called 911.
The northbound lane of state Route 11 was blocked until shortly after 2 a.m. for an investigation, League said.
The Georgia State Patrol responded. The victim’s identity was not immediately available.
