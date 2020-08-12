An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in the workplace shooting death of a Loganville man.
Gwinnett County police son on Saturday night identified 38-year-old James Allen Ross as the victim of a shooting at a business near Suwanee.
Joshua Thomas Brandt of Gainesville was arrested Saturday morning and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.
At about 2:30 p.m. Friday, police received multiple reports of an active shooter situation at a business in the area of 600 Satellite Blvd. The first officers to arrive found one gunshot victim, who later died.
One other person was taken from the scene with a minor injury.
Ross appeared to be the focus of the victim.
The shooting led to an intense manhunt in the area of Satellite Boulevard on Friday afternoon.
Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution there were multiple employees inside Direct Technologies when the shooting began.
Police said Brandt was wearing a white balaclava-style face covering that showed only his eyes.
Bryant Armstrong, an employee of Direct Technologies, told WSB television that he and his co-workers thought Brandt entered the business through a warehouse bay door.
“You don’t expect on a Friday at 2 p.m. to hear gunshots ring out at a super-small office park,” he said.
The AJC reported Monday that Brandt is also a person of interest in the July 27 stabbing death of 18-year-old William “Slade” Petty at an apartment complex about 2 miles from the Satellite Boulevard offices where Ross was shot.
Petty was a recent graduate of North Gwinnett High School and a former classmate of Brandt.
A total of $10,000 in reward money has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of Petty. To provide a tip, call Suwanee police detectives at 470-360-6735 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
