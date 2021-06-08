ATLANTA — Two designs are finalists for a proposed license plate that would support the Tybee Island Historical Society.
State Rep. Jesse Petrea, R-Savannah, introduced a bill in the 2021 legislative session that would create a special plate that depicts the lighthouse.
“The Tybee Island Historical Society helps protect and maintain one of our most beloved coastal Georgia treasures, the Tybee Island lighthouse and museum,” Petrea, chairman of the House Human Relations and Aging Committee, said.
“I encourage all Georgians to support the future of the historical society and help make this special license plate a reality by voting for a final design and preordering their own plate before Sept. 1.”
Proceeds of the plate would help fund the Tybee Island Historical Society, which will collect preorders for the tag and tally votes for the preferred design.
In order for the bill to be passed during the 2022 legislative session, 1,000 specialty tags must be preordered.
Voting continues through Sept. 1.
To vote, visit the Tybee Island Historical Society website.
The Historical Society is also selling preorders for the tag online.
