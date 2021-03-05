MADISON, Ga. — Two brothers have been indicted on murder charges in Morgan County.
Dontearious Lamonta Burke, 18, and his 16-year-old brother Damarcus J. Burke were indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault, according to the Morgan County Citizen.
Dontearious Burke was arrested Nov. 29, 2019, at a home on Sixth Street in Monroe. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office had asked the public to be on the lookout for Dontearious Burke after the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Kentrell Jones on Nov. 27, 2019.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation learned Burke might be in Walton County, and the local Sheriff’s Office activated its Special Emergency Response Team and tracked Burke to the home in Monroe.
K-9 officer Zoso was used to find Burke under a bed.
A Madison police detective said at the time that it was believed Demarcus Burke arranged a meeting between Dontearious Burke and Jones, possibly over the sale of drugs.
