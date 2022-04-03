MONROE, Ga. — A driver was flown to an Atlanta hospital for injuries in a crash just after midnight.
A vehicle traveling west on Youth-Monroe Road failed to keep its lane while going into a curve and left the road, hitting a ditch and then trees, state troopers said.
The driver was identified as Blair Wilkes. He was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said Highway 78 was closed for a brief time at Youth-Monroe Road as a helicopter landed there to carry Wilkes from the scene.
Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 12:10 a.m.
