MONROE, Ga. — The death of a man found in a vacant home last weekend has been ruled a homicide.
Monroe police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the death of 67-year-old William Hensley Jr. of Monroe on Sept. 20.
A man arrived the house in the 500 block of Roberts Street at about 1:30 p.m. that Sunday to check on work being done to renovate the home. The man told The Tribune he found Hensley unresponsive, lying in blood.
Hensley was pronounced dead on the scene, although police didn’t identify him for a week.
Police called in the GBI to assist with the investigation and process the crime scene. The Walton County coroner’s office also assisted.
The GBI performed an autopsy at its crime lab.
Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the case. Citizens may call Monroe police at 770-267-7576 or the GBI at 478-445-4173.
