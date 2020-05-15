MONROE, Ga. — Eight people in Walton County have died from COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health added an eighth death to the county’s toll Friday night.
All three of the most recently reported deaths in the county have been women, ages 83, 90 and 72. (A death reported Monday by DPH was of a 93-year-old woman, which is now no longer on the state’s register.)
The 72- and 83-year-old women had underlying health problems, and it was unknown if the 90-year-old woman did.
Men ages 58, 65, 75, 83 and 87 have died in Walton from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Seven people have died in long-term care facilities in Walton County, although none in nearly a week.
At Park Place Nursing and Rehab in Monroe, there have been 39 residents and five staff members to contract COVID-19. Three residents have died.
Between The Retreat at Loganville and its affiliated memory-care facility, The Pearl at Loganville, there have been 14 residents diagnosed with COVID-19. Four residents, all at The Pearl, have died.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Georgia had passed 300,000 tests completed and reported for COVID-19.
In a news release, the governor’s office said it expects the number of positive cases to rise as testing becomes more widespread but said the percentage of positive cases in the state continues to decrease.
“Every day, we are moving the needle on testing,” Kemp said. “With more than 100 active sites across the state, health professionals are out on the front lines collecting samples and ensuring that all Georgians continue to have access to COVID-19 testing.
“We are proud of the progress that we have made, but we cannot slow down. Our team will continue to work around the clock to ramp up testing and ensure that we continue the process of reopening our state safely.”
It took 10 days from Georgia to go to 200,000 tests completed to 300,000. As of Friday, the state has tested 2.85% of its population.
Georgia had 36,772 confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. Friday with 1,588 deaths.