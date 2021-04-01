MONROE, Ga. — State Route 11 was reopened Thursday night after a crash that sent three people to hospitals.
A portion of the highway was closed briefly between Monroe and Social Circle due to a three-vehicle crash, officials said.
The crash occurred at Highway 11 and Mill Ridge Drive. That’s about a quarter mile north of Annie Mary Baptist Church.
Assistant Chief Craig League of the Walton County Fire Rescue originally said several injuries were reported. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., he said three people were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
The Georgia State Patrol responded. The Post 46 headquarters is near the crash scene.
