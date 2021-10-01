LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Barbi Pannone said she was utterly surprised when she first heard from her doctor she had stage 3 breast cancer.
“There was a bit of disbelief,” Pannone said. “I don’t feel sick. You’d think you’d know if you had something like that.”
But Pannone has had to face the oncoming disease, and almost as debilitating treatment, head-on as she moves to start chemotherapy this month.
“Everything’s come down very quickly,” she said. “It’s so new and fresh, I really don’t know how to process it all yet. Just today I had an appointment with my oncologist and he was saying, ‘We gotta get a move on.’”
Pannone said she’s doing her best not to think about all the side-effects she’ll be facing in the days, weeks and months ahead — well, all except one.
“I’ll admit, I’m already shopping for wigs,” she said. “But there’s a lot of stress involved, knowing I have so much to go through.”
Pannone is just as worried, though, about her business, Barbi-Qs, a Loganville eatery which she and her husband, Rich, opened back in December and has been their living dream through the pandemic as they established themselves in the community as a sandwich shop extraordinaire.
“It’s taken a while, but people have really started to appreciate us,” Pannone said.
Now, however, she’s worried this ordeal could take it all away.
“I’m worried about losing my place in the community,” Pannone said. “I love my customers. I love serving them here.
“Yet I’ll be going to chemo appointments every Tuesday going forward, which is usually our busiest day. And I don’t know how many days I’ll have to close the doors here because of side effects from the chemo. Normally I’m working 14 to 15 hours a day here. It’s just me and husband here, we don’t have employees. This pays all our bills. It’s hard to know what will happen going forward.”
To help defray medical costs and business expenses, one of Pannone’s friends started a GoFundMe to help Pannone and BarbiQs both stay on their feet.
“I wasn’t sure how I felt about that at first,” Pannone said. “I’ve always worked for whatever I’ve gotten. But I’m humbled by it. If people want to help, I’ll take it.”
With Pannone working to figure out how to balance treatment and work, she realizes she has to focus on herself even above her business.
“It’s spread very quickly and aggressively,” Pannone said. “But my eyes are looking forward. I know God will get me through this.”
And, with a bit of that same grace, she hopes to make it through and return to BarbiQs full-time to continue serving her customers with a smile.
“We’ll all get through this by the grace of God,” she said.
