MONROE, Ga. — City officials unveiled a logo this week to help celebrate Monroe’s Bicentennial.
The city was founded in late 1821 — three years after Walton became a county. The community was first known as Walton Court House, with the post office formally renamed Monroe in honor of then-President James Monroe on Feb. 23, 1821.
On Nov. 30, 1821, the fledgling city was designated as the county seat. (Sorry, Cowpens.)
The new village was incorporated with Elisha Betts, Vincent Haralson, George W. Humphrey, Thomas Moody and James West the first commissioners.
Monroe will celebrate its 200th birthday this fall, and the commemorative logo reflects on the city’s cotton mill heritage and the historic downtown — a section that remains a vibrant center of commerce.
A team of city officials worked together on the logo, focusing on key visual elements that tell Monroe’s story.
It will be joined by a new look later this year that is branding for the entire city.
Officials said the Bicentennial logo will be available on shirts and apparel at city events throughout the year.
