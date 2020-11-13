MONROE, Ga. — Police responded to a shooting in Monroe late Friday.
Officers and paramedics were dispatched to the city’s southern end shortly before 9:30 p.m., and Chief R.V. Watts confirmed a shooting.
Shortly before midnight, Officer Shannon Haynes said detectives and patrol units remained on the scene at Jessica Way. That’s off Walker Drive.
Haynes said a man sustained a single gunshot wound at a home in the neighborhood.
“He’s not in critical condition and was transported by EMS to be treated,” Haynes said.
The cause remained under investigation.
