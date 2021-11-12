Rep. Tom Kirby of Loganville and three other state legislators said they back a plan to change the way diversifying Gwinnett County governs itself.

State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, has sponsored local legislation that would modify memberships of the county’s school board and Board of Commissioners.

The plan would make the Board of Education seats nonpartisan, and five districts to the Board of Commissioners.

“We commend our Senate colleagues for introducing legislation that seeks to protect the interests of Gwinnett’s children and provide better representation for Gwinnett residents as a whole” Kirby and Reps. Timothy Barr of Lawrenceville, Chuck Efstration of Dacula and Bonnie Rich of Suwanee — all Republicans — said in a joint statement.

Kirby represents west Walton County as well as parts of eastern Gwinnett, southern Barrow and northern Rockdale counties. He has decided not to seek reelection in 2022.

“We wholeheartedly support legislation that would remove partisan politics from the Gwinnett County Board of Education,” the representatives said in their statement.

“Senate Bill 5 EX would protect Gwinnett schools from turning into a political playground and it would ensure that school members can carry out their duties without the distraction of partisan politics.”

The legislators said adding to the Board of Commissioners would allow each commissioner to represent about 100,000 people, leading to more direct representation.

The Senate State and Local Governmental Operations Committee approved the bill along party lines after a more than 90-minute hearing Thursday morning.

Democrats unsuccessfully attempted to table the bill for more discussion.

State Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, said Dixon’s bill is designed to dilute minority voting power in one of the state’s most diverse counties.

“Choosing to draw maps behind closed doors and rush past any public processes unjustly silences nearly 1 million Gwinnettians,” the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition said Thursday.

But Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, said expanding the commission’s size is a task that should have been completed years ago.

“There were no shenanigans involved in creating these new districts,” Dixon said.

The move comes a year after elections gave traditionally staunchly Republican Gwinnett a bluer tinge. There are Democratic majorities on both boards in question, and Joe Biden carried the county — the second straight presidential election the Democratic nominee led Gwinnett.

Soon after taking office, the school board’s Democratic majority ousted longtime Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks.

Gwinnett voters made history last fall, electing Democrats Nicole Love Hendrickson to lead the Board of Commissioners, Keybo Taylor as sheriff and Patsy Austin-Gatson as district attorney. All became the first Black officials to hold those positions.

The bill related to the Board of Commissioners would keep the chair, but she would only vote in case of a tie.

The school board bill would keep the five districts, but the lines would change.

After being elected last year, Democrat Karen Watkins represents District I on the school board and serves as vice chairwoman for 2021-22. Her district covers the portion of Loganville in Gwinnett County including Archer and Grayson high schools.

East Gwinnett including Loganville and the Harbins community near Bold Springs fall in Commission District 3. Retired U.S. Army Col. Jasper Watkins III, a Democrat from Grayson, was elected to represent the 3rd District on the Gwinnett Board of Commissioners in 2020.