LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been reported at care facilities in Loganville.
In a letter to friends and family of residents of The Retreat at Loganville, Executive Director Anita Khan wrote Sunday that six additional residents have tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
One, Kahn said, passed away Friday due to unrelated illnesses.
The Retreat was not included in a Georgia Department of Community Health report Friday night on long-term care facilities with reported cases of COVID-19.
In that report, an affiliated personal care home, The Pearl at Loganville, was reported to have had two resident deaths.
By the next report, Monday night, The Pearl reportedly had eight patients positive for COVID-19 with three deaths.
The Retreat at Loganville had one case of COVID-19 among its 57 residents. No deaths were reported.
A relative confirmed to The Walton Tribune that one was the 87-year-old man that the Georgia Department of Public Health reported on April 14 had died of COVID-19.
The man had underlying health issues, DPH said.
Two other male Walton County residents have died from the illness. They were 74 and 75 years old, and both deaths were reported April 5.
Sixty-three county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. Monday.
Khan said the five surviving residents remain in private suites and are asymptomatic. She said several other residents were tested for COVID-19.
Residents from the Manor House assisted living who tested positive will be relocated to a separate building for a 14-day quarantine.
“We remain committed to a safe and comfortable living environment for residents. As such, we are addressing each individual situation via our protocols of testing, isolation and monitoring,” Khan said in a statement to The Tribune.
“Whether it is at The Retreat or at The Pearl — the memory care facility — we are isolating all positive cases into a separate standalone building on the same campus, ensuring that there is a physical separation between those few with positive tests and the remainder of our resident community.”
Roswell-based Phoenix Senior Living, which owns The Retreat at Loganville and other facilities, has been restricting visitation and has increased infection-control measures.
Walton County only had one other facility appear on the state report Monday night, Park Place Nursing and Rehab in Monroe. Park Place reported two of its 158 residents had tested positive for COVID-19. There were no deaths.