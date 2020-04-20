MONROE, Ga. — Officers on patrol saw a man wanted on several warrants, chased him and eventually made the arrest.
Tevin Roderizus Ridgeway, 22, was taken into custody after being seen on Lacy Street at about 4 p.m. Monday.
“We’ve had a lot of history with him before,” Officer Shannon Haynes said. “He’s had several warrants.”
Haynes said Ridgeway refused to comply with officers’ orders and ran.
“One of the officers hit him with a Taser, but the Taser went through part of his clothing, so he was able to keep running, and he ran into an officer on the other side (of the street),” Haynes said.
That officer applied handcuffs and took Ridgeway into custody.
Haynes said no one was hurt in the pursuit, but said Ridgeway had “little scuffs on him” from the ground. Paramedics checked him at the scene, and he was soon taken to the Walton County Jail.
Haynes said Ridgeway faced a battery warrant from 2017 and other charges relating to contact with Monroe police outside Walmart last month.
That incident led to charges including theft, larceny, obstruction, possession of marijuana with the intention to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
He remained in the Walton County Jail on Monday night.