MONROE, Ga. — More than 200,000 Georgia residents now have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state in March.
There have been 201,713 confirmed cases of the illness as of 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health said.
Of those, there have been 3,984 deaths and 19,788 admissions to hospitals.
Walton County passed its own milestone Wednesday with 1,020 cases, up 38 in the past day.
Two residents were added to the tally of the dead, and there have been 113 hospitalizations.
The median age of the dead in Walton County is 83. At least 19 of the dead have had underlying health conditions.
DPH said there have been 333 new confirmed cases locally in the past two weeks. That’s 32.6% of all the cases in Walton County.
