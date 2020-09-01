As if dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic was not difficult enough, the football program at Loganville Christian Academy is dealing with yet another change in coaching leadership.
Tim Wellmaker, a long-time veteran of football in Gwinnett and Walton county youth programs has assumed the helm of a program that has struggled in the past two seasons but by all appearances, Wellmaker is making strides to right the ship.
“The kids are eager to please. They are hungry for a football culture,” Wellmaker said. “It’s a little early to make too many judgments until we get on the field but our coaching staff likes what they are seeing.”
The biggest problem many small schools face is having enough players and LCA is no different.
“We’ve got 25 players with another five to seven in the pipeline. We need depth because there will be injuries and fatigue with players in the game for virtually every play,” Wellmaker said. “We can’t go out and recruit but our coaching staff is well-known in the area and if kids reach out to us, we’ll do our best to build a relationship so the boys and their families will understand that we are building a football program to worship God – we see football as an act of worship that can be done with athletic excellence.”
The Lions return only eight starters from last year plus a number of players who had significant playing time. It’s not unusual for a football program to struggle to find a starting quarterback and LCA is no exception.
“We’ve got some younger kids who will help out next year but finding the right player at quarterback is our biggest challenge,” Wellmaker said.
And if all that wasn’t enough to cause a coach to have nightmares, LCA has moved from the Georgia Independent School Association to the Georgia High School Association. Competing in Region 8-A Private, LCA will be playing some tough opponents like Prince Avenue, George Walton Academy and two schools from Athens: Athens Academy and Athens Christian.
“None of those programs rebuild – they just reload,” Wellmaker said.
The Lions hope to run a balanced offense – running and passing. On the defensive side, coach Chris Cotter’s defense is like a “cyclone.”
“We want to be fast and aggressive – we want to see 11 helmets around the ball on every play,” Wellmaker said.
There are several bright spots for the Lions. Cam Lifsey is an explosive player; he’ll be the Mike linebacker on defense and will be running the ball on offense. The Buckner twins — Sam and Oliver give depth on the line. When a coach comes into a new program, he expects “skill” players to be plentiful but you don’t expect to find many “big boys.” Joshua Towns, a junior is what Wellmaker refers to as a Swiss Army knife.
“He is so versatile that we will be able to plug him in to many positions, on both sides of the ball,” Wellmaker said of Towns.
Hunter Hampton is a speed merchant and has the ability to break off big gains every time he touches the ball.
“I can’t say enough about how supportive the LCA administration has been since we started. I think they were excited to see the enthusiasm and professionalism our staff has brought to the table,” Wellmaker said. “Our staff is not here to build a resume. We are here to build a sustainable program that we hope players and their families will see as a great place to be.” n
