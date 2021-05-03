LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Firefighters responded early Monday afternoon when a lightning strike caused a fire at a barn.
Shortly after noon, Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department were en route to a house on Center Hill Church Road, near McCullers Road, in unincorporated Loganville.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said a neighbor called in the report. Upon arrival, firefighters realized it was a barn on fire and not the home.
League said Center Hill Church Road would be closed due to the firefighting efforts.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Monroe GA, Loganville GA, Walnut Grove GA until 12:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/cuhqyIZylT— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) May 3, 2021
A tornado watch remains in effect until 4 p.m.
