ATHENS, Ga. — A decomposed body was found in the North Oconee River on Tuesday night.
Police said the body was found near North Avenue and the Martin Luther King Parkway in Athens. That's about a mile from the University of Georgia campus.
Victoria Hunter of Athens-Clarke police said detectives are in the process of identifying the body and determining the circumstances surrounding the death.
Hunter said there were no obvious signs of trauma or criminal activity.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.
