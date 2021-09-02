Janet Byrd, 98, of Walnut Grove, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
She was born in Shelbyville, Indiana, on April 17, 1923, to Adele Horny Banschback and Albert Banschback.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late Robert V. Byrd; and her sons, the late Robert “Tony” Byrd and the late John “Andy” Byrd.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Mike Head of Loganville; grandchildren, Jeff Head, Jason and Chris Head, Michael and Rachael Byrd, and Rob Byrd; great-grandchildren, Alysha and Blake LaGrand, Avery Head, Rebecca Imler, Devin Imler, Alison Byrd, and Logan Byrd; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kylie LaGrand and Drake LaGrand.
A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church at 965 Church Way, Loganville, GA 30052.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
