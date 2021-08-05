Team USA qualified for the final in the women’s 400-meter relay Thursday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.
The American squad — with Javianne Oliver of Monroe running the first leg — will run for the gold medal Friday night at Olympic Stadium. That will be shown live at 9:30 a.m. EDT Friday back in her hometown.
Great Britain won the first heat at 41.55 seconds. That’s a national record.
The U.S. was 0.35 seconds behind in second place, plenty good enough to advance.
Jamaica also moved on to the final in third at 42.15 seconds.
The second heat saw Germany set a season-best 42 seconds flat, followed by Switzerland with a national record 42.05 and China back in third at 42.82.
With the next fastest qualifying times from the two heats also making the final, France (42.68 seconds) and Netherlands (42.81) clinched the final spots out of Heat 1.
Oliver, 26, ran the first leg of the relay for Team USA. She handed off to 24-year-old Teahna Daniels of Austin, Texas, with English Gardner, 29, of Philadelphia running third.
Aleia Hobbs, 25, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the anchor.
Jenna Prandini, 28, of Austin, is the U.S. alternate.
Team USA will be running Friday for its third straight gold medal. The U.S. won four straight golds, capped with a win at the Atlanta Games in 1996, but fell to bronze in Sydney. Baton drops in Athens and Beijing doomed the Americans’ chances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.