ATLANTA — Jovita Moore, one of metro Atlanta’s most recognized news anchors, died overnight after a battle with brain cancer.
Her passing was confirmed by WSB-TV Channel 2, where she had been employed since 1998.
Channel 2’s Jovita Moore passes away after battle with brain cancer https://t.co/4U2KmyrdEE— All Things WSB-TV (@AllThingsWSB) October 29, 2021
Moore was diagnosed in April 2021 with glioblastoma, a common type of brain cancer.
Moore is survived by her mother, two children and a stepdaughter.
Moore was a native of New York who earned a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University graduate school of journalism. She also held a bachelor’s degree from Bennington College in Vermont.
Before joining WSB-TV, the station said she spent time on the air in Memphis at WMC-TV and KFSM in Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.