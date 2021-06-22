COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has asked for state assistance after a police shooting.
The Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday night, the GBI announced.
No further details were available immediately.
GBI agents are responding to an OIS at the request of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/hmcRAfVpMP— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 23, 2021
The Sheriff’s Office had no comment to The Covington News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.