WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — A clerk at an Oconee County gas station was fatally shot overnight.
A patron at the RaceTrac on Macon Highway went in the convenience store early Friday and discovered the victim. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at 1:42 a.m. and began to administer CPR but were unable to revive him.
Elijah James Wood, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene after medical personnel arrived.
The Sheriff’s Office said a suspect, captured on surveillance video, was dressed in all black clothing and armed with a handgun.
The suspect remained on the run Friday afternoon.
Investigators are seeking out a man who might have been a witness to the homicide and asking for the public’s help.
If you have any information about the case, call sheriff’s investigator Zach Eaton at 706-769-5665, or the main number for the Sheriff’s Office at 706-769-3945.
The family set up a GoFundMe page for Wood’s burial, and as of 5 p.m. Friday it had collected more than $15,000.
