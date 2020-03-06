LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Trinity Prep basketball team made school history in 2019-20, playing for the state championship for the first time.
The Lions compete in Division I-A of the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. TPS finished with an overall record of 25-5, including a 10-0 mark in region play.
Juniors Micah Stinson and Bryson Pierce were all-state selections.
The season ended with a 68-62 loss to Camp Jewell House of Decatur in the state title game Feb. 22 in Macon.
Troy Cobb III had 18 points, Craig Snowden 15 and Yechiel Stewart 13 in the loss.
Trinity Prep reached the title game with an 81-64 victory over Highland Christian Academy of Valdosta on Feb. 21.
Cobb scored 28 points. Snowden chipped in 21 and Pierce added 17.
In the quarterfinals, the Lions beat the Habersham School of Savannah 83-60 on Feb. 15 in Douglas. It was the first time Trinity had been so far in the playoffs.
Cobb led the way with 25 points. Stinson scored 19 and Pierce 13.
Trinity won its postseason opener, crushing Heirway Christian Academy 83-30 on Feb. 11 in Loganville.
Trinity swept through the GAPPS Division I-A Region 1 tournament, Feb. 4-7 in Powder Springs, defeating host Praise Academy 80-49, Shiloh Hills Christian 59-43 and, in the championship, Grace Christian Academy 61-46.