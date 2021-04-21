MONROE, Ga. — A car struck two pedestrians overnight in front of Walmart.
That makes five people hit by cars while crossing Monroe streets between Friday afternoon and Tuesday night, with two of the people seriously hurt.
In the most recent case, the Monroe Fire Department and Walton EMS were dispatched to West Spring Street in front of Walmart at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Battalion Chief Andrew Dykes of the Monroe Fire Department said two adult patients were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
The people hit were identified as a 27-year-old woman and 42-year-old man, both from Loganville.
The driver was a 42-year-old Monroe woman.
Monroe police are handling the case. No citations were issued.
Friday afternoon, a car struck a Winder woman as she crossed West Spring Street at Wayne Street. And Saturday night, two people from Loganville were hurt when a car hit them while they crossed East Spring Street to reach North Lumpkin Street. Both victims were cited on charges of being pedestrians under the influence in that incident.
(2) comments
People need to be more careful!!! not sure who is at fault here but everyone is always in a hurry!!
This town is too tight everywhere. The wal-mart main entrance is a disaster. The city needs to put up speed bumps downtown...period!
